Niger Military Leader President General Tchiani Accuses France of Assassination Attempt





Niger’s military leader and President, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, has accused France of supporting an armed assault on a military air base near Niamey’s international airport.





In December last year, Niger announced it would no longer sell its uranium to France, which angered French President Emmanuel Macron.





Niger had been a key supplier of uranium to France, powering French nuclear plants while much of Niger itself remained without reliable electricity.





Niger’s armed forces said they eliminated 20 of the attackers and arrested 11 others.



General Tchiani also thanked Russians troops stationed at the base for their help in thwarting the attack.





The air base is among Niger’s most strategic sites, with military installations and a major uranium stockpile.





General Tchiani also accused Benin, and the Ivory Coast of sponsoring and supporting the attackers.