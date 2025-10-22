NIGER REWRITES ITS HISTORY, FRANCE’S VERSION TO BE BURNED FOREVER



My people, something powerful is happening in Niger Republic — and it should inspire the whole of Africa!



General Tiani and the CNSP government have decided to rewrite Niger’s true history — not the one written by France , not the one that hides the truth, but the real story of our people, our culture, and our heroes.





They are bringing together professors, historians, and leaders to make sure that from now on, our children will learn our real history in schools — not the lies the colonizers fed us.





Can you imagine that for years, our history books were written by the same people who enslaved and controlled us?

They made us forget who we are, where we come from, and how great our ancestors were!





But Niger said ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

Now they are ready to burn the fake history and build a new chapter — one that speaks the truth of Africa’s pride and power.





What if all African countries did the same?

What if we all rewrote our history and taught our children who we truly are? Wouldn’t that change everything?