Nigeria cautions its citizens in Kenya after online attacks

Nigeria has asked its citizens in Kenya “to be vigilant and to avoid unnecessary movements” amid reports of “sporadic attacks” on its citizens in the country.

Nigeria’s high commission in Kenya issued the advisory after some Kenyans attributed the recent high-profile murders of two young women to Nigerian men.

Authorities arrested a Kenyan suspect in one of the murders, while in the other case, a foreigner with a Mozambican passport has been detained.

Despite this, some Kenyans have speculated that one of the suspects could be a Nigerian national.

The speculation has fuelled attacks against Nigerians on social media, with some accusing them of perpetrating femicide and violence against Kenyan women.

Kenya hosts a significant Nigerian population, especially in the capital, Nairobi.