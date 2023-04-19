Nigeria Legend Emmanuel Amunike Is Ok With Being Fired

AMUNIKE IS OK WITH BEING FIRED.

DESPITE his dismissal as a consultant, Nigeria legend Emmanuel Amunike has no hard feelings against Super League outfit Zanaco and will return to Zambia if another team offers him a contract.

On Monday, the axe fell on Amunike, his assistant Emeka Amadi and coach Kelvin Kaindu after the recent struggles that have left the Bankers three points above the relegation zone at the time.

Zanaco engaged Wedson Nyirenda to take charge in an interim capacity.

Amunike said in an interview over the weekend that he respects the club’s decision to cut ties with him and his assistant because such moves are part of football.

“There is nothing much we can say. That is the nature of the job, it is one of hiring and firing. We thank the club for giving us the opportunity. I have had the privilege to work in Zambia.”

Meanwhile, Wedson Nyirenda’s life at Zanaco started on a bad note as his side lost 3-2 against Zesco United and dropped into the relegation zone following the defeat and is still in danger of dropping into a national division for the next campaign.

📸 ZANACO