UKA’S REACTION TO THE FIRE THAT DESTROYED HON JEAN CHISENGA’S HOUSE.

21/05/24

THE UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE, UKA LEADERSHIP AND GENERAL MEMBERSHIP STRONGLY SHARE IN THE PAIN AND DISTRESS THAT HAS BEFALLEN HON. CHISENGA, PF MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT FOR MAMBILIMA CONSTITUENCY FOLLOWING THE BURNING DOWN OF HER HOUSE AND ALL THE BELONGINGS THEREIN.

WE ARE ALIVE TO THE ALARMING SENTIMENTS ISSUED RECENTLY BY TOP UPND LEADERSHIP;

1. MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT, HONOURABLE GARRY NKOMBO AND PUBLISHED IN THE NEWS DIGGERS PAPER ON 20TH MARCH, 2024 SAYING MAMBILIMA PF MP JEAN CHISENGA WILL NOT GO UNPUNISHED FOR CALLING PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA A LIAR IN PARLIAMENT.

2. MINISTER OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND HOUSING DEVELOPMENT, HONOURABLE CHARLES MILUPI DIRECTING UPND NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON, GILBERT LISWANISO AND THE UPND YOUTHS, ON A LIVE BROADCAST PROGRAM FROM MONGU TO DEAL AND BEAT PERCEIVED CRITICS OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA.

3. UPND NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRPERSON GILBERT LISWANISO ACCEPTING THE CHALLENGE AND ACTUALISING IT IN MONGU.

WE THANK THE LORD THAT NO LOSS OF LIFE OCCURRED AND WE PRAY THAT THIS WAS AN ACCIDENT AND NOT PART OF THE CONTINUED HARASSMENT OF CITIZENS AND POLITICAL PARTIES BY THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT THROUGH COMPROMISING THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES.

IF THIS IS A MAN DRIVEN ACT, THEN IT IS SO SHAMEFUL THAT SUCH ACTS CAN BE ORCHESTRATED AGAINST AN INNOCENT HARMLESS AND YOUNG FEMALE LAWMAKER.

THE COMPROMISED STATUS OF THE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES MAKE IT VERY DIFFICULT FOR CITIZENS TO FEEL THOROUGHLY, TRUTHFULLY, AND FAIRLY SERVED IN ESTABLISHING THE TRUTH IN INCIDENCES SUCH AS THE CASE OF HON. CHISENGA.

WE PRAY AND HOPE THAT OUR COUNTRY WILL ONE DAY BE LIBERATED AND ASSUME THE DESIRED STATUS OF THE ZAMBIA WE WANT AND NOT A ZAMBIA OWNED BY AN INDIVIDUAL, A POLITICAL PARTY, TRIBE OR REGION.

GOD BE WITH YOU HON. CHISENGA AND WE IN UKA WILL CONTINUE STANDING BY YOU AND CONTINUE BEING PART OF OUR GALLANT MEN AND WOMEN AND THE YOUTHS WHO HAVE CHOSEN TO LIBERATE ZAMBIA FROM THE TYRANNICAL RULE ZAMBIA IS CURRENTLY FACED WITH.

SAKWIBA SIKOTA SC

CHAIRPERSON

UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE-UKA