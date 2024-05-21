MUTATI, MILUPI STUCK IN THE ALLIANCE FOR SURVIVAL- MSONI

…leaving the Alliance it will make them irrelevant in the political discourse

By Fox Reporter

MOVEMENT for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Felix Mutati and his ADD counterpart Charles Milupi appear to be lost and stranded in the UPND government, former alliance partner leader Nason Msoni has charged.

Msoni says both Mutati and Milupi cannot survive without the UPND and therefore, have no option but to continue in their abusive marriage of inconvenience.

“I doubt that leaving the UPND Alliance would make them (Mutati and Milupi) any relevant to the ongoing political discourse. The two leaders appear resolved to go down with the UPND government,” said Msoni.

He said it is not surprising to see Mutati and Milupi insist staying in a government that has done more harm than good to the people of Zambia for their personal survival.

“And so it is not entirely surprising to hear that Mr Mutati has opted and insisted on staying in a faulty government that is clearly sinking and no longer represents the broader interests of the Zambian public.

The MDC and ADD are in disarray and their leaders have since lost contact, like a pilot who can’t land his own aircraft because he has lost contact with with the control tower,” he said.

Msoni noted that political alliances must be beneficial to all members and not just one person.

“It is naive to assume that the prosperity of one person appointed to a government position represents the prosperity of all other members in a political party. A good leader should always remember his members and his supporters. ‘Eating pudding’ in a political Alliance government can’t just be about one person,” he said.

Msoni has predicted the fallout of Mutati and Milupi from their members, adding that soon it will be members dumping them.

“In the end it might not be entirely surprising to hear that members resolve to dump their leaders. In a nutshell only time will tell whether this kind of approach to leadership works for other members,” said Msoni.