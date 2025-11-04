Nigeria  military service chiefs hold EMERGENCY meeting over US  President Trump’s military threat.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, on Monday held an emergency meeting with service chiefs and heads of security agencies at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Abuja. The meeting followed US President Donald Trump’s warning that the American military might “act in Nigeria” over alleged attacks on Christians.

Security sources said the session focused on assessing the possible impact of Trump’s comments and planning how to protect Nigeria’s sovereignty. According to reports, the meeting reviewed intelligence updates and coordinated a joint national response among defence and intelligence institutions.

Presidential aide Daniel Bwala stated that the United States cannot launch any operation in Nigeria without President Bola Tinubu’s approval.

Tinubu, reacting to Trump’s remarks, said Nigeria remains a democratic nation that guarantees religious freedom for all. He described Trump’s claim as a “mischaracterisation” of Nigeria’s situation and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to peaceful coexistence among different faiths.

Despite this, Trump insisted that US military action was still possible, saying America “will not allow the killing of Christians” to continue.

The Office of the National Security Adviser is expected to release an official statement outlining Nigeria’s stance and next steps after the high-level meeting.