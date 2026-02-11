Nigeria ranked highest consumers of dog meat in Africa and third in the world

Nigeria has been named is among the world’s top consumers of dog meat, according to a BBC visit to the largest dog market to explore the trade

Nigeria is widely reported to be the third-highest consumer of dog meat in the world, behind South Korea and Vietnam, according to data from the Dog-Friendly Country Index

In Nigeria, dog meat is commonly known as “404” and is consumed in various regions, particularly in parts of the south and middle belt.

Cultural traditions, taste preferences and socio-economic reasons contribute to the ongoing demand for dog meat in the country.

BBC’s Ayuba Iliya recently visited Nigeria’s biggest dog market to report on this thriving trade.

During the visit, he met dog sellers, butchers and customers to understand how the market operates and why the demand persists.

The market is bustling with activity, with dogs being brought from different states and slaughtered for sale.

In some areas, dog meat is prepared in local styles such as pepper soup or roasted on skewers, drawing regular customers who consider it part of their culinary tradition.

In communities like Plateau State, Akwa Ibom and Cross River, the trade has deep cultural roots.

Some consumers associate dog meat with special occasions, traditional beliefs or perceived health benefits.

According to one Gideon Goyoma, the Chairman for Dog Dealers Association, consuming dog meat will protect you from herb attack/ poisoning.

He also added that certain organs like the heart and the liver of a dog can be used for rituals like charming women.

However, the trade also raises public health concerns, especially over risks of rabies and other diseases, and critics point to the lack of regulation in many markets.