Nigerian army denies report of coup plot

The Nigerian army has issued a rare statement denying reports of an alleged coup plot within its ranks.

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said the suggestion was categorically false and called on the public to ignore it.

The statement follows a report from the Sahara Reporters news site that the Presidential Guard, an elite military unit responsible for protecting the president, had been mobilised because of the suspected coup.

The report alleged that emergency meetings had been held with the Nigerian president.

In response to the article, DHQ said its full commitment was to protecting and sustaining democracy in Nigeria.

The West African country is currently suffering a punishing economic crisis, with some warning the country is at tipping point.