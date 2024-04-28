Maureen Mwanawasa begins new Christian journey as she gets baptized on birthday

Maureen Mwanawasa begins new Christian journey as she gets baptised on birthday

TWENTY-two years after being disfellowshipped as a Jehovah’s witness, former first lady Maureen Mwanawasa has a began a new journey of her Christian faith with a public baptism at Twin Palm Baptist Church in Lusaka.

The bold step of faith comes as Dr Mwanawasa marks six decades and one year of being alive.

With unwavering support from her brothers and sisters in faith, Dr Mwanawasa was baptized today at the Twin Palm Baptist Church in Lusaka by Rev Emile Masabarakiza, marking a pivotal moment in her spiritual life.

Her decision to receive baptism comes after years of contemplation and reflection on her faith journey.

In her testimony, Dr. Mwanawasa shared her experience of salvation.

“I was Born into a family of Jehovah’s Witnesses during my adulthood l was disfellowshipped in 2002 due to supporting my husband in his political endeavors,” she stated.

However, it was during this time that her late husband[ Levy Patrick Mwanawasa] introduced her to the Baptist Church, igniting a new chapter in her spiritual journey.

Reflecting on her decision to embrace baptism, Dr. Mwanawasa expressed her joy and gratitude for the opportunity to publicly affirm her faith.

“I have taken long to do what I will today [baptism] in the Baptist Church because I wanted to give myself humble time to shift, learn, and understand and accept the teachings of the Baptist Church,” she remarked.

By Wantula Nyondo

Kalemba April 28, 2024