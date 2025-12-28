Nigerian billionaire with 19 wives hints on adding more wives soon

A Nigerian man who recently married his 19th wife and suggested he might take even more has become the subject of widespread social media discussion.

Chief Jite Odeworitse Tesigimoje is a businessman from Delta State, who openly embraces a polygamous lifestyle and has drawn attention for marrying multiple wives.

According to The Nation and other new outlets, the 43-year-old oil and shipping mogul has now taken 19 wives and publicly defended polygamy.

According to him, monogamy was introduced by Westerners who infiltrated Africa with their cultures and beliefs.

Tosigimoje said he believes polygamous marriage is preferable to secret relationships and that it reflects his values and traditions.

He further added that polygamy fosters unity as he is married to women fro

m several ethnic groups including Igbo, Yoruba, Fulani and his Itsekiri ethnic group.

In interviews about his large household, he explained that his wives live in several homes in Lagos and Delta State, receive allowances, and that he strives for fairness among them.

He also hinted that he might continue to add to his family in the future, suggesting he doesn’t rule out marrying a 20th wife if the conditions are right.