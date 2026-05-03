Nigerian Govt summons South Africa’s High Commissioner over the ongoing xenophobic attack

Xenophobic attack: FG summons South Africa?s High Commissioner

The Federal Government has summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria over the ongoing xenophobic attack on foreign nationals.

Nigerians based in South Africa have been affected in the widespread attack.

In the statement issued on Saturday, May 2, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, said the acting High Commissioner had been invited to Abuja over the issue.

Ebienfa noted that the purpose of the engagement is to formally convey the Nigerian Government’s concern about recent events that could affect the established cordial relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has extended an invitation to the Acting High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa for a meeting scheduled to take place on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja,” the statement read

“The objective of this engagement is to formally convey the Nigerian Government’s profound concern regarding recent events that have the potential to impact the established cordial relations between Nigeria and South Africa.

“Discussions will primarily focus on the ongoing demonstrations by various groups within South Africa and the documented instances of mistreatment of Nigerian citizens and attacks on their businesses.

“The Ministry is aware of the growing discontent among Nigerians concerning the treatment of their nationals in South Africa.

“Nevertheless, it implores the Nigerian public to remain calm and reiterates the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of Nigerian citizens residing in South Africa.”