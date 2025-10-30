Nigerian Govt to eliminate use of chalkboards for teaching of children in schools across the country

The Federal Government has declared that by 2027 the use of chalkboards for teaching of children in schools across the country will be totally eliminated.

The Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, disclosed this during a ministerial roundtable meeting in Abuja. According to him, the Tinubu-led administration is working towards the digitalization of the education sector in Nigeria. He also disclosed that beginning from 2026; the annual school census would be fully digitalised.

The minister also revealed that over 60,000 tablets have been distributed to schoolchildren in Adamawa, Oyo, and Katsina states under the Airtech (Amazon Web Services) and BESDA programmes, with an additional 30,000 devices expected soon.

“We’ve also launched a smart board, two weeks ago. goal is that by 2027, every school in Nigeria will have a smart board. This is how we can cascade high-quality education to every child, irrespective of where they live, their background, or their parents’ social status.”

Alausa explained that the deployment of interactive smart boards would gradually replace traditional chalkboards in public schools, enabling a more dynamic, engaging, and technology-driven classroom experience.

He noted that the devices would allow teachers to integrate multimedia, digital textbooks, and real-time interactions into lessons, helping students to not only listen but also explore, engage, and participate actively in the learning process.