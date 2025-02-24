Nigerian Grammy-winner Tems joins ownership group of MLS club San Diego

Nigerian Grammy-winner Tems is expanding her influence and impact on the new generation, moving beyond music towards sport as the first female artist to join the San Diego FC ownership group in the MLS.

Tems is a songwriter and producer who recently became the first female artist to hit a billion streams on Spotify, and is also Nigeria’s first two-time Grammy winner.

Despite having a great past year, the music icon has chosen not to relent and is expanding her scope.

Tems is now an official partner of Major League Soccer (MLS) club San Diego FC’s ownership group right before the start of the team’s 2025 campaign, as per MLS Soccer.

Admired for her incredible vocal range and unquestionable impact on the global music scene, Tems is now adding more to the world with her creative vision and passion for soccer in the MLS.

“We are delighted that Tems has joined San Diego FC as a club partner,” SDFC chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour said.

“Tems is a globally significant artist who will help us to reach new audiences and spread the word about our unique project, which of course has its foundations in sub-Saharan Africa through the unique Right to Dream organization”, he added.

Tems was awarded at the 2025 Grammys with the Best African Music Performance for her hit “Love Me JeJe” which stems from her debut album ‘Born In The Wild.’

That song caught the hearts of many and proved crucial for the next stage of her global career.

Tems has now taken a huge step in joining an esteemed group of San Diego FC partners who share a commitment to excellence and community empowerment.

The project includes award-winning actress Issa Rae, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, World Cup champion with Spain Juan Mata, and MLB All-Star Manny Machado.

Tems joins the ownership group of San Diego FC in collaboration with Pave Investments, an African private investment company that helped lead an investment group into NBA Africa in 2021.

As part of the partnership, key figures such as Tunde Folawiyo, chairman of Pave Investments, and Kwamena Afful, founding director, will join the San Diego FC ownership group.

“Tems is an extraordinary artist and cultural force worldwide,” San Diego FC CEO Tom Penn said.

“We are honored to have her join our club and bring her visionary perspective to San Diego FC. Her passion for empowering the next generation aligns perfectly with our mission, and her commitment to creating opportunities for young talent domestically and globally reflects the core values of Right to Dream.”

San Diego FC will be making its MLS debut on February 23, coming up against current holders LA Galaxy.

The game comes after the club’s first home game at Snapdragon Stadium against St. Louis CITY SC on March 1.

Having Tems on board is invaluable for the ownership group of San Diego FC and the American side is sure to make strides on and off the field, bringing together culture and sports like never before.