Nigerian High Commission Apologises Over ‘Coronation’ Controversy in South Africa

Nigerian High Commission Apologises Over ‘Coronation’ Controversy in Eastern Cape



The Nigerian High Commission has apologised to Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane following backlash over a controversial cultural ceremony held in Gompo, near East London.





The event, which took place on Saturday, 14 March 2026, reportedly saw Nigerian community leader Solomon Ogbonna Eziko symbolically crowned as “Igwe Ndigbo Na East London,” sparking outrage among traditional leaders, political parties and residents who viewed it as an unauthorised coronation on South African soil.





The Eastern Cape Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, along with the House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, distanced themselves from the gathering, calling it an unofficial cultural event. Protests followed today, with vehicles being damaged during demonstrations linked to the incident.





In a statement, the Nigerian High Commission said the ceremony was never intended as a formal coronation, describing it as a cultural celebration that was misinterpreted due to its “pomp and fanfare.” It expressed regret over the public reaction and stressed its respect for South African traditional authorities.





The commission has called for calm and pledged to work with South African authorities to avoid similar misunderstandings in the future.