Nigerian man and his girlfriend arrested for attempting to kidnap ICE agent

A 24-year-old Nigerian national, Oluwadamilola Ogooluwa Bamigboye, and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Rekeya Lionesha Lee Frazier, have been arrested on federal charges in Minnesota.

A Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent was allegedly assaulted and briefly transported him in a vehicle during an attempted arrest over a suspected visa overstay.

According to criminal complaints and local reports, HSI agents were conducting surveillance on December 10 at an apartment complex in Plymouth, Minnesota, as part of an effort to question Bamigboye about allegedly overstaying his student visa.

The agents allege they identified themselves and showed badges before approaching the vehicle in which Bamigboye was sitting, driven by Frazier.

Bamigboye reportedly reacted by jumping into the back seat of the SUV and telling Frazier to drive off. One agent tried to block the vehicle from moving, and another tried to pull Bamigboye from the car.

Prosecutors say Bamigboye pushed one agent out of the vehicle, while the other became trapped inside as Frazier began driving away.

The SUV was driven to the New Hope Police Department, where the agents were ultimately freed without serious injury.

During the drive, the trapped agent reportedly feared he was being abducted because he was unfamiliar with the area.

Frazier told authorities she believed the agents were not legitimate law enforcement, a claim noted in court filings.

Bamigboye allegedly fled on foot after the vehicle stopped and was apprehended in a nearby store.

Both he and Frazier are now in federal custody and face charges that include assault on a federal officer and related offenses.

Some reports describe the incident as involving a brief “kidnapping” because an agent was transported without consent during the attempt to flee.

The case is being prosecuted in federal court in Minnesota.