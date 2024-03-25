NIGERIAN PREGNANT WOMAN FAKES HER OWN KIDNAPPING, DEMANDS AND SPLITS RANSOM WITH BOYFRIEND

The police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nigeria, have arrested a pregnant woman who faked her own kidnap and made her husband pay N2 million ransom.

According to the police, the pregnant woman shared the ransom payment with her boyfriend, with whom they planned the act together.

The husband had earlier reported at a police station that his wife had gone for anti-natal at the hospital and did not return.

Findings by the police showed that the wife shared the money with her boyfriend. She was said to have taken N1.2 million of the ransom while the boyfriend got a share of N800,000.

The police command in the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja, arrested the woman, Rosemary Ubah, for allegedly faking her kidnap.

The police said Chiedozie Ubah, Rosemary’s husband, reported that his pregnant wife left home for the hospital for a scan and did not return home.

Ubah said he received a phone call demanding N2 million as ransom because his wife has been abducted.

He was asked to send the money to his wife’s account.

The husband, identified as Chiedozie Ubah, who lives in Saburi II, Dei-dei in Abuja, had reported the incident at Gwagwa police division that his wife, identified as Rosemary Ubah, left the house for anti-natal at the hospital.

Benneth Igweh, the police commissioner of the FCT, disclosed this in a tweet and video shared on Wednesday, March 20. The Nigerian police boss said the cash of N793,500 was later recovered from them following the arrest.

The husband told police that he transferred the N2 million as requested and his wife was released.

In a statement on Saturday, the FCT police command said after the woman was released, the husband brought her for interrogation.

“During interrogation, the wife freely confessed to have conspired with one man named Walter Ezeala ‘m’ living in the same street with them at Saburi to extort money from her husband,” the statement reads.

“The said Walter was arrested and he confessed that his own share was eight hundred thousand (N800,000) naira and the lady took one million two hundred thousand naira (N1,200,000).

“The sum of seven hundred and ninety three thousand five hundred naira (N793,500) cash, two (2) FCMB ATM cards and two android phones were recovered from them.”

The police said the suspects will be charged in court soon.

(Picture from file)

LRO