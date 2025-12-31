Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a visit  Anthony Joshua at hospital

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a visit to former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua at the hospital yesterday, expressing his condolences over the tragic accident that claimed the lives of two of Joshua’s close friends and associates, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele.





The accident occurred on Monday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when Joshua’s vehicle collided with a stationary truck, resulting in minor injuries to the boxer. President Tinubu, who is currently abroad, spoke with Joshua and his mother via phone, offering prayers and support during this difficult time.





“I sympathise with you and your family as you bear the emotional weight of this unfortunate incident. As a sportsman, you have always shown courage, discipline, and unwavering love for our country.

These are qualities that have made you a source of national pride,” President Tinubu said in a statement.





Joshua, who recently defeated Jake Paul in a heavyweight bout, is receiving medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery.



The boxing community has rallied around him, paying tribute to the two friends he lost in the accident.