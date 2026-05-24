NIGERIAN PROPHET WHO HAD PROPHESIED LUNGU WOULD WIN IN 2021, NOW SAYS HICHILEMA HAS WON 2026 ELECTIONS





Isaac Amata says Brian Mundubile has lost the August elections by picking Makebi Zulu aa running mate instead of Tasila Lungu.





Supporters of the two Alliances had been calling for the duo – Mundubile and Makebi to work together ahead of the August elections.





When the dou agreed, Makebi declared the election had been won.



But Amata says Mundubile had the victory but lost it just like Edgar Lungu in 2021 by picking a wrong “running mate.”



Amata missed it in 2021. Has he missed it again?