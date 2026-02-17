Breaking: Nigerian, South African Facebook/Instagram users successfully hunt-down K!llers of SA “Yango” Driver🇿🇦🇳🇬



South African police in Pretoria have arrested 3 dangerous suspects in the brutal k!lling of Isaac Satlat, a Nigerian born Bolt Driver (the Yango of SA) thanks to a Niger-SA online collaboration and investigation team.





Unknown to the trio partners in cr!me, the dashcam (vehicle CCTV) streamed live the entire horror episode as Isaac fought for his life, and sent it to Isaacs family in Nigeria, who then released it to the South African public and appealed for help to identify the culprits.





Within 30 minutes of the footage upload on social media, the first suspect, a woman calling herself “Lunch Money” on instagram was identified, and she discovered that she had become an instant instagram celebrity, growing from 600 followers to 6000 followers in 1 hour…until





Unitil she realized late, Ohh sheet😳, kanshi she was being HUNTED, forcing her to first deactivate, and then finally delete her account- but it was too late, the entire Mzanzi nation knew what lunch money looked like, where she stayed, her school, her boyfriend hideout, and her favorite perfume and pets name; and police had already set a table for a lunch date, at her location.





The second suspect whose Xhosa name is very difficult to spell or pronounce, was found chilling on Facebook, but was quick to realize, react and deactivated his account after he too begun to gunner followers from Nigeria 🤔- but like lunch money, it was too late, the entire 250 million strong online Nigerian population had downloaded and disected his entire online history – and cr!me history too, and literally set him up for lunch with the South African Police.





Meanwhile, the outraged SA Taxi drivers association has vowed that should the trio be released from Police custody, they will be “given a necklace” which is South African street way of saying they’ll send you to meet your ancestors by putting a car tire around your neck and then…well, you know how it ends





The trio appeared in court yesterday and refused to be realeased on bail as Taxi drivers waited for them outside.