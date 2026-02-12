NIGERIA’S AVIATION NIGHTMARE: Arik Air Passengers Cheat Death After Mid-Air Engine Failure!





A Lagos-Port Harcourt Arik Air flight made a dramatic emergency landing in Benin City today after suffering catastrophic engine damage mid-flight. Passengers reportedly screamed and prayed as the aircraft fought to stay airborne. Minutes longer in the sky could have meant mass tragedy.





President Tinubu, Nigerian lives are NOT expendable!



When will our aviation authorities prioritize MANDATORY rigorous aircraft inspections over profit? When will aging planes be grounded before they become flying coffins?





Every Nigerian boarding a domestic flight is playing Russian roulette with their life. We deserve the same safety standards as any other nation on earth.





THE MESSAGE IS CLEAR :



Prayer is powerful, but PREVENTION is our responsibility. No more excuses. No more “thank God.” We need ACTION.



Ground every aircraft that doesn’t meet international safety standards. NOW.





How many near-misses before an actual disaster? How many lives lost before change happens?