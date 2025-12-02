NIGERIA’S DEFENCE MINISTER RESIGNS AMID SURGE IN MASS KIDNAPPINGS



By: DW Africa



Nigeria’s Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar has resigned for health reasons, according to the presidential spokesperson.

His departure comes amid a sharp rise in mass kidnappings, including a church attack in Kogi state where a pastor and several worshipers were abducted, and the kidnapping of about 30 women—among them a bride and wedding guests—in Sakoko.

Around 490 people have been kidnapped across several states in the past two weeks. Former Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa is reportedly set to replace Abubakar.