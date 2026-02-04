Nigeria’s former Minister spent £140,000 in a day on luxury items, British court hears

Nigeria’s former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, is facing serious scrutiny in the UK as prosecutors allege she spent a staggering £140,000 in a single day on luxury furniture and decorative art.

The trial, ongoing at Southwark Crown Court in London, also involves Olatimbo Ayinde, an oil executive, and Doye Agama, Alison-Madueke’s brother. All three are standing trial on a five-count charge related to accepting bribes and have pleaded not guilty.

According to court proceedings, prosecutors presented evidence showing that Alison-Madueke made extravagant purchases at a London antiques store, allegedly using intermediaries to facilitate payments. The luxury spree reportedly included high-end furniture, bespoke lighting, and decorative art, Cables reported.

The courtroom was filled with supporters from the Ijaw community in Nigeria, who had traveled to London to witness the proceedings.

Earlier hearings revealed further allegations that Alison-Madueke accepted bribes in the form of luxury goods and access to high-end properties, all allegedly connected to industry figures seeking Nigerian oil contracts. Prosecutor Alexandra Healy told the jury that the ex-minister “enjoyed a life of luxury in London” courtesy of these benefactors.

In response, Alison-Madueke’s lawyer, Jonathan Laidlaw, argued that his client had no real influence over the awarding of oil contracts, describing her role as merely a “rubber stamp” for official recommendations.

The trial continues, with the court closely examining the details of the alleged extravagant lifestyle and the alleged bribery network surrounding Nigeria’s oil industry.