Nigeria’s President Tinubu says he has safeguarded Benin’s democracy by sending Nigerian military forces

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu says he has safeguarded Benin’s democracy by sending Nigerian military forces on Sunday to respond swiftly to the coup attempt against President Patrice Talon.

President Tinubu states that he first “ordered Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to enter the country and take over the airspace to help dislodge the coup plotters from the National TV and a military camp where they had regrouped.”

He explains that this involved “the deployment of Nigerian Air Force assets within Beninoise airspace for surveillance and rapid intervention operations under Benin-led coordination.”

Tinubu also says that, acting on the request of Beninese government, he ordered Nigeria’s ground forces to strictly protect “constitutional institutions and the containment of armed Groups.”