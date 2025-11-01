Nigeria’s Qing Madi Makes History as First African Artist to Collaborate with Lil Wayne

0

Nigeria’s Qing Madi Makes History as First African Artist to Collaborate with Lil Wayne



By: Trace Naija

Nigerian rising star Qing Madi has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first African artist to feature on a song with American rap icon Lil Wayne.



The groundbreaking collaboration appears on her latest single titled “Working II”, which also features R&B legend Keith Sweat.



Released earlier this week, the song blends Afro-soul rhythms with classic R&B melodies and Lil Wayne’s signature rap flow, marking a cross-generational and cross-continental fusion that’s already creating buzz across streaming
platforms.

