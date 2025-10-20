⬆️ Nigeria’s Senator Ned Nwoko, Actress Regina Daniels Trade Allegations of Abuse and Violence





Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko and his wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, have become embroiled in a public feud marked by mutual accusations of abuse, violence, and substance use.





In a statement posted online, Nwoko alleged that his wife had developed a pattern of violent outbursts under the influence of alcohol and narcotics, claiming she needed rehabilitation. He accused her of assaulting domestic staff and destroying property at their home.





The claims followed a viral video showing Daniels visibly distressed, alleging domestic violence and claiming she had been attacked by thugs allegedly acting on her husband’s instructions.





The escalating dispute has divided public opinion in Nigeria, with both figures commanding large followings. As of publication, neither law enforcement agencies nor official representatives had issued statements to confirm or clarify the allegations.





The unfolding controversy has sparked renewed debate about celebrity marriages, domestic violence, and substance abuse in Nigeria’s entertainment and political circles.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu