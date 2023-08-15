Niger’s Former President Faces Trial Amidst Political Uproar

The prospective trial of former Nigerien president, Mohamed Bazoum, ignited heated discussions in Niamey, several inhabitants of the capital city endorsed the plan announced by the ruling junta late on Sunday.

In an official address, the military authorities declared that Bazoum would face charges of “high treason” and of undermining the security of the state.

One local resident expressed, “The crime of high treason is fitting for him, as this gentleman has betrayed the people of Niger by attempting to divert all of Niger‘s resources for his personal gain. It’s unacceptable behavior for a president.”

General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the leader of the coup, stated during his inaugural televised message that the nation needed to alter its course to ensure its survival. He, along with others, had resolved to intervene in order to address “security, economic, and social challenges.”

A woman reiterated, “We appreciate what Tchiani did because President Mohamed Bazoum indeed betrayed our country.”

Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, a member of Niger’s ruling CNSP, mentioned that Bazoum was being charged due to his interactions with high-ranking politicians from West Africa following the coup. The leaders of the uprising accused these politicians and their international supporters of disseminating false accusations and attempting to obstruct a peaceful transition in order to validate a military intervention.

He added that the military regime had “collected the necessary evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign collaborators before competent national and international authorities.”

A potential challenge in the path of this trial could be the judicial system itself, cautioned the Executive Secretary of the Network of Organisations for Transparency and Budget Analysis, a local human rights organisation.

“The CNSP must possess all the required evidence before transferring him to the courts. Handing a president over to the courts implies his removal from office. With the coup d’état, the impeachment is already accomplished,” Ali Idrissa expressed.

“Presently, our chief concern is the appointment of the Minister of Justice, who, in our perspective, does not assure an impartial justice system.”

Both ECOWAS and the US Department of State conveyed on Monday that the decision to prosecute Bazoum did not “contribute to a peaceful resolution of the crisis.”

The people of Niger have been living under sanctions imposed by ECOWAS and WAEMU.