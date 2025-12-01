Niger’s military regime moves away from France as it places its Uranium on International Market

Niger’s military regime has announced that it is placing uranium produced by the Somair mine onto the international market. This move escalates the standoff with the French nuclear giant Orano, which previously operated the mine before the regime nationalized it in June 2025.

The announcement, made on state television Tele Sahel, cited comments from junta head General Abdourahamane Tiani.

The decision is framed as an assertion of sovereign rights over Niger’s natural resources. General Tiani reportedly claimed it was “Niger’s legitimate right to dispose of its natural riches to sell them to whoever wants to buy them, under the rules of the market, in complete independence.”

This action comes amid rapidly shifting geopolitical alliances. Following the 2023 coup, Niger has increasingly turned away from its former colonial power, France, which it accused of supporting separatist groups.

Closer Ties to Russia: Concurrently, Niger has sought help from Russia, particularly in combating the country’s jihadist insurgency. Russia’s Energy Minister previously expressed Moscow’s interest in mining uranium in Niger.

The dispute over uranium mining is at the heart of the rift between Niamey and Paris.

Nationalization: In 2024, Niger removed Orano’s operational control of its three main mines: Somair, Cominak, and Imouraren, which holds one of the world’s largest uranium deposits. The nationalization of Somair in June 2025 effectively stripped Orano of its operational rights.

Legal Action: While Orano officially retains a majority stake in the subsidiaries, the company has initiated multiple arbitration procedures to try and win back operational control and assert its legal rights over the stockpiled uranium.

Orano has strongly condemned the move to sell the uranium, calling it a breach of a September international arbitration ruling that prohibited the sale or transfer of the material without the company’s consent.

Niger’s uranium is a key strategic commodity for Europe. In 2022, Niger supplied approximately one-quarter of the natural uranium used by European nuclear power plants, according to data from the atomic organization Euratom. The redirection of this supply to the open international market, potentially toward new buyers like Russia, injects new uncertainty into the global uranium supply chain.