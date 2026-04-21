Night driving restrictions for trucks and buses revoked

Government Revokes Night Driving Ban for Public Service Vehicles.



By: Augustine Kapambwe



Government has revoked the restriction on night driving for public service vehicles following the issuance of Statutory Instrument No. 27 of 2026 under the Road Traffic Act.





Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali, issued the order in exercise of powers contained in Section 233 of the Road Traffic Act, effectively отменing the Road Traffic (Public Service Vehicles) (Restriction on Night Driving) Regulations of 2016.





Mr. Tayali said the new statutory instrument, titled the Road Traffic (Public Service Vehicles) (Restriction on Night Driving) (Revocation) Order, 2026, formally removes the limitations that had previously barred public service vehicles from operating during night hours.





He said the revocation takes immediate effect, thereby allowing public service vehicles to resume operations at night in line with the updated legal framework.





Mr. Tayali said the decision marks a significant policy shift in the transport sector, reversing measures that had been in place for nearly a decade.





He has since noted that the move is anchored in the provisions of the law and is intended to align road transport operations with current national needs.