Night strikes rock Kyiv as explosions echo across the city



Multiple explosions were reported across Kyiv overnight after Russia launched another large-scale missile and drone attack targeting the Ukrainian capital.





Air raid sirens sounded throughout the city as residents rushed into shelters while flashes and shockwaves were seen across several districts during the nighttime assault.





Ukrainian monitoring channels warned of possible hypersonic missile threats as emergency crews were deployed across impacted areas before dawn.





“Abnormal Situation” alerts continue spreading as nighttime attacks on major Ukrainian cities intensify.