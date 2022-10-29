Nixon Chilangwa says Edgar Lungu will only reconcile with President HH if HH stops lying

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) acting secretary general Nixon Chilangwa says former Republican President Edgar Lungu will only reconcile with President Hakainde Hichilema if the latter stops lying.

This follows a call by Catholic priest Godwin Mulenga who urged Mr Lungu and President Hichilema to put their differences aside and set a tone for peace and unity in the country.

Father Mulenga said this during the memorial service for late President Micheal Sata at the Presidential Burial Site yesterday.

He urged the two leaders to sit down and talk, adding that the Church maybe encouraged to bring the two together for the sake of peace and unity in the country.

However, Mr Chilangwa said Mr Lungu will only reconcile with President Hichilema if he stopped lying and being a hypocrite.

“Father Mulenga posed a question as to what is wrong between the sixth President and the seventh President and why they are not embracing one another. Father Mulenga, I have the answer, it is written in 1 peter chapter 2 verse 1, which talks about deceit and lying.

If you go back to the Bible, the first sin was deceit and lying and anybody who goes to power through deceit will always lie. Unless that individual can stop lying. You know very well that light and darkness can not move together. One individual who lives somewhere in Shantumbu must stop lying,” he said.

Meanwhile, family representatives Chanda Kasolo dismissed claims that no government official was invited to the memorial service.

He said the event was open to every member of the public,adding that he wrote to the police to get permit as the family did not want to be harassed.

“I wrote a WhatsApp message to the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security to say, ‘we as a Sata family, we recognise that Michael was a President of all Zambians’.I said the minister was welcome to the event and he is not here,” he said.

Mr Kasolo also told the gathering that Mr Sata’s widow, Dr Christrine Kaseba could not make to the memorial service as she was unwell.

And PF acting president Given Lubinda said President Sata was and still remains the party’s school of excellency for peace, unity and love.

He urged party members to keep Mr Sata’s vision alive.

(Mwebantu, Saturday, 29th October, 2022)