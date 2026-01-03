NJOBVU APPEALS TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO PARDON 34 CHIWEMPALA YOUTHS





Democratic Union President Ackim Antony Njobvu has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to pardon the 34 youths from Chiwempala in Chingola who are facing serious criminal charges following last year’s unrest.





Speaking in the spirit of love, forgiveness and national reconciliation, Njobvu said the appeal is in line with President Hichilema’s New Year message which emphasized unity, dialogue and healing.