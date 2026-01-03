NJOBVU APPEALS TO PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO PARDON 34 CHIWEMPALA YOUTHS
Democratic Union President Ackim Antony Njobvu has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to pardon the 34 youths from Chiwempala in Chingola who are facing serious criminal charges following last year’s unrest.
Speaking in the spirit of love, forgiveness and national reconciliation, Njobvu said the appeal is in line with President Hichilema’s New Year message which emphasized unity, dialogue and healing.
We have a nation where you Bwana have no respect for the Presidency. How then do you expect a common man to respect the rule of law?
Turn back bwana and look at what you have uttered and if its a check or balance or meant to demean?
These youths have no sense of right or wrong and how do expect them to learn? Spare the rod?