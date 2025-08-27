NJOBVU ASSURES HICHILEMA OF “SAFE HAVEN” AFTER 2026, URGES ZAMBIANS TO VOTE WISELY





Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu has sent a clear and bold message to President Hakainde Hichilema: there is no need to fear handing over power after the 2026 general elections.





Speaking in Lusaka, Njobvu assured the president that the DU will protect him, just as a mother hen protects her chicks. “To my brother, President Hakainde Hichilema, I want to assure you that once you hand over power to the Democratic Union in 2026, you will be fully protected. There is absolutely nothing to fear,” Njobvu said.





The outspoken politician urged Zambians to rally behind the DU, describing it as a “sober political grouping” committed to national unity and peace. He warned that voting for either the ruling UPND or the Patriotic Front (PF) and its alliances would only breed more hatred and problems across the country.





“Just like a hen does not panic when her chicks wander, President Hichilema should hand over power without fear,” he added with a hint of humor. “We will watch over you, protect you, and make sure your legacy is respected.”





Njobvu further expressed confidence in a smooth and peaceful transition of power. “You have nothing to worry about. The Democratic Union believes in peaceful transitions, respect, and safeguarding the dignity of all leaders. President Hichilema, you can step down knowing you are safe,” he said.





In his message, Njobvu compared political leadership to parenting, drawing a human face to his pledge: “A parent nurtures, feeds, and protects their child. The Democratic Union will nurture Zambia’s people, feed hope, and protect the dreams of every citizen. We are not just another political party; we are a project with a heart.”





He concluded by assuring Zambians of meaningful change and development. “My commitment to the people of Zambia is that once you vote for the Democratic Union, you will experience real change and development that we have long been yearning for. The DU is a whole different political project, and President Hichilema, you have nothing to fear handing over power to us.”



©️ KUMWESU | August 27, 2025