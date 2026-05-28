NJOBVU, BANDA OFFER “FRESH ZAMBIA” VISION AHEAD OF AUGUST POLLS



As Zambia heads toward the crucial August 13, 2026 General Elections, the spotlight is increasingly turning to youthful leadership and calls for a new political direction.





The Democratic Union presidential ticket led by Ackim Antony Njobvu and running mate Miriam Banda is positioning itself as the face of generational change, economic reform, and national unity.





At a time when many Zambians continue to struggle with the high cost of living despite projected economic growth, the party says the country cannot afford “more of the same.” Rising debt obligations, unemployment, and limited youth participation in economic decision-making remain among the major concerns dominating public debate ahead of the elections.





The Democratic Union says its campaign is anchored on three major pillars: economic ownership for Zambians, merit-based governance, and national unity.





On the economy, the party argues that Zambia’s wealth must directly benefit ordinary citizens, especially young entrepreneurs, SMEs, and cooperatives seeking opportunities in sectors such as mining, agriculture, and technology. The ticket has pledged to reduce barriers to business participation while promoting transparency and fairness in the awarding of public contracts.





On governance, the party says Zambia must move away from patronage politics and restore professionalism in public service. Njobvu and Banda are advocating for what they describe as a “Government of National Competence,” where appointments are based on ability and expertise rather than political loyalty.





The Democratic Union leadership has also emphasized the need for national healing and unity amid growing political tensions. The party says Zambia’s next chapter must focus on reconciliation, constitutional reforms, decentralization of power, and restoring trust between citizens and institutions.





Critics have questioned whether a youthful leadership team has enough experience to govern. However, supporters argue that the country’s challenges require fresh thinking, innovation, and leaders who are not tied to past political failures.



According to the party, this election is not simply about replacing faces, but about redefining leadership itself.





“This is not politics for politics’ sake. It is about restoring hope, opportunity, and dignity for every Zambian,” the party has repeatedly emphasized during its campaign engagements.



With campaigns intensifying across the country, the Democratic Union believes the 2026 elections present a choice between continuity and a new national direction.





For many young voters, the growing appeal of the Njobvu-Banda ticket reflects increasing demands for leadership that mirrors Zambia’s youthful population and aspirations.



As the countdown to August 13 continues, all eyes remain on how voters will respond to calls for a “fresh Zambia” under the Democratic Union banner.