Njobvu calls for a reduction of parliamentary term



By Francis Chipalo



Democratic Union President Ackim Antony Njobvu has proposed the need to limit tenure of office for members of parliament to five years.





This is amidst competition between long serving MPs, and aspiring parliamenterians ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Some MPs in certain constituencies have been in the office for over 20 years and have since indicated that they still want to contest in next year’s elections.





Last week, UPND deputy secretary general Getrude Imenda advised long – serving MPs to consider stepping aside for new persons, but had her appeal counter reacted by her senior Batuke Imenda.





And speaking Wednesday morning on Power FM, President Njobvu observed that certain constituencies had lagged behind in terms of development due to leaders having overstayed in office.





“The danger in that is that you outlive your usefulness and become too comfortable. That is the reason some constituency are lacking development because leaders have overstayed,” Njobvu said.





Njobvu who recently said two years would be enough for him to transform Zambia added that five years should be enough for an MP to deliver to the electorates.





The outspoken leader has since proposed that Zambia begins looking at limiting the term for MPs.





He called on young people to rise to the occasion and prove that they are capable of taking over from recycled politicians that have been clinging to office even when they have failed to deliver.