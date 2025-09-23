Njobvu calls for the dismissal of Information minister for alleged tribal talk



…as he maintains RTSA boss should go if HH is a serious President





By Francis Chipalo



Democratic Union (DU) leader Ackim Antony Njobvu has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to prove the Zambian people wrong that he does not condone tribalism by firing Information and media minister Cornelius Mweetwa.





And Njobvu has maintained that Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) CEO, Amon Mweemba should equally be fired for alleged tribal talks to allow for an investigation into his leaked audio conversation with regards recruitment systems at the agency.





Mweemba has however been quoted in the media that he will not resign as he was quoted out of context over his conversation.





But speaking Monday night on Millennium TV, Njobvu said if the President is really committed about fighting tribalism, he should not hesitate in getting rid of Mweetwa and Mweemba.





“Mweetwa should also be fired because he is on record saying he was sponsoring Chishimba Kambwili to be saying what he was saying which landed him in prison, but yet him is freely roaming the streets,” Njobvu said.





Njobvu stated that with both Mweetwa and Mweemba still holding on to their positions, nothing can be done on allegations against the duo.



“They have to be fired so that investigations and legal proceedings against them can be instituted because we cannot have some people being sent to prison whilst others remain despite committing similar offenses,” he said.





Njobvu said tribalism is a serious parasite affecting national development.



“I think that is the reason why this government has failed to address some of the challenges this country is facing because they have not been employing people on merit, but tribe,” he said.





Meanwhile, Njobvu accused the judiciary of being selective in the application of justice. He argued that the law seems to be applied only to those in the opposition, and has since called for a level playing field.