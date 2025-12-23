Njobvu Calls US Ambassador’s Remarks on Aid and Chinese Mining “Misplaced”



Democratic Union president Ackim Antony Njobvu has described as “misplaced” remarks by United States Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, who recently suggested that continued American aid to Zambia is difficult to justify while citizens are “being poisoned by pollution from Chinese mines.”





Ambassador Gonzales further indicated that American companies have struggled to conduct business in Zambia for over two decades due to bureaucratic corruption, despite sustained US support. He emphasized, however, that the relationship between Zambia and the United States remains strong, adding that Washington is waiting to see Zambia’s economy “take off.”





The envoy’s statement has triggered debate locally and internationally, with some critics viewing it as a form of coercion aimed at steering Zambia toward American mining interests. Others, however, argue that the position reflects the need for accountability, environmental protection, and improved governance in the mining sector.





Reacting to the remarks, Njobvu said the United States appears eager to counter China’s growing influence in Africa and warned against attempts to discredit long-standing partnerships.





“They can even go a step further to demonise or destroy China’s reputation in Africa, with China being their competitor. So I find that statement by the ambassador to be misplaced,” Njobvu said during an interview on KBN TV.





He highlighted Zambia’s deep historical ties with China, noting that the two countries established diplomatic relations shortly after independence in 1964.





“China and Zambia have had a relationship spanning over 60 years. China played a significant role in Zambia’s struggle for independence, providing financial and material support. The iconic TAZARA railway project symbolizes the strong bond between the two nations,” he said.





Njobvu acknowledged that both China and the United States have assisted Zambia in various ways in recent years, but cautioned against aid that comes with “hidden conditions.”





He stressed that Zambia must move away from aid dependency and instead harness its own natural and economic potential.





Going forward, Zambia needs to stop depending on aid from the outside world. This country has enough resources to be self-reliant with the right leadership in charge,” he stated.





The remarks come amid intensified global competition between major powers for strategic influence in Africa, particularly in key economic sectors such as mining.



