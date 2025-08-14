NJOBVU COMMENDS GOVT ON DRUG REHAB CENTER



…condemns them on export of maize





By Francis Chipalo



Outspoken Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu has commended government’s intentions of building national drug rehabilitation and skills development center in Lusaka.





And the opposition leader has at the same time condemned President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration on the export of maize.





Vice president Mutale Nalumango disclosed that government is investing a whooping K250, million in a national drug rehab center aimed at addressing the social issues that are negatively impacting families, communities and the labour market.





Nalumango describes drug addiction as a chronic disease that requires a compassionate response from stakeholders.



She expressed hope that the center would help Zambia tackle the challenges of drug addiction among citizens.





Her statement followed President Hichilema’s directive to build the national rehabilitation and skills development center for drug – dependent persons during commemoration of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 28th, 2022, reports the Zambia Daily Mail.





Commenting on the development, the Democratic Union president said government should be commended for the initiative.



Njobvu said the intentions to build the drug rehabilitation center is long overdue.





The opposition leader who over the weekend graced a mental health workshop, however challenged government to ensure that the rehab center is constructed in the shortest possible time.





“We commend them for this intention which is long overdue but we ask them to do this as soon as possible because drug abuse is a serious issue in this country which has contributed to mental illness among our people.





This is the more reason the DU is calling for a serious investment in mental health services and facilities such as this rehab center, so we urge government to expedite the process,” he added.





Meanwhile, and a in a related development, president Njobvu has expressed negative opinions government’s decision to export maize.





Njobvu, said, despite the country recording a bumper harvest, the decision to export the country’s staple food would impact the nation negatively.





“We cannot support the export of maize despite having a bumper harvest because we needed to ensure that the country is food secure for at least two – to – three years,” Njobvu suggested.



He said recent floods should have taught the nation lessons on food security.





Njobvu further advises government to be consulting stakeholders before arriving at certain decisions.





“The challenge with this government is that it gets too excited for nothing and does not want to listen to advise.





With this export of maize, don’t be surprised when mealie meal prices skyrocket again,” he added.