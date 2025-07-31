NJOBVU DEMANDS GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY ON MINISTERIAL CORRUPTION CASES





Democratic Union President Ackim Anthony Njobvu has challenged the UPND-led government to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability by updating the public on the status of corruption investigations involving four cabinet ministers reportedly under probe by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) since last year.





Speaking in an interview with Kumwesu , Mr. Njobvu said the continued silence from the authorities raises suspicions of a potential cover-up, possibly involving senior government officials.





“As a Democratic Union, we demand that the government updates the public on what has happened to the investigations into the four ministers. Last year, we were informed that investigations were underway, but up to now, there are no findings or conclusive reports shared with the public. We deserve to know whether these ministers were cleared or if cases are proceeding to prosecution,” Njobvu stated.





His remarks follow an earlier statement by ACC Board Chairperson Justice Evans Hamaundu, who confirmed that corruption complaints were being received and investigated, but declined to name the ministers involved.





“At this stage, we cannot name the ministers we are investigating, but I can confirm that we continue to receive complaints of corruption, and investigations are underway,” Justice Hamaundu said.





Njobvu argued that justice and public trust demand more than vague reassurances.



“No investigation ends in thin air. There must be findings, and those findings must be made public. Transparency is not optional it is a duty,” he said.





He criticized what he termed as “empty anti-corruption rhetoric” and called for decisive action, including the immediate suspension of any ministers under investigation to prevent interference with the process.





“If the ministers are still serving, they can tamper with investigations. That’s the challenge we face the lack of independence in our law enforcement agencies. As Democratic Union, our commitment is to ensure such agencies are independent, and ministers under probe must be suspended to allow for smooth, fair, and unimpeded investigations,” Njobvu said.





He further emphasized that the fight against corruption cannot be won without structural reforms that insulate investigative agencies from political influence.





“We can talk about procurement reforms or system upgrades, but without independent institutions, it’s just talk. When we’re given the mandate, we will push for constitutional amendments to guarantee that independence. That’s when the anti-corruption fight becomes real,” he added.





Turning to the recent unrest in Chingola over illegal mining operations, Njobvu urged both government and local communities to engage in meaningful dialogue rather than conflict.





“We are disappointed with how the government is managing the illegal mining issue. Today citizens are allowed back to mine, tomorrow they are chased away. This inconsistency breeds anger and riots. We need a better way to engage our people one that avoids loss of life and damage to property,” he said.





While expressing sympathy with the frustrations of unemployed youths, Njobvu condemned the destruction of public and private property during protests.





“Burning excavators and damaging property is not the solution. As citizens, we must find peaceful ways to voice our grievances. We cannot afford to destroy what we are still struggling to build,” he appealed.





Njobvu concluded by reiterating his party’s stance that employment creation and meaningful community engagement are key to ending the illegal mining crisis and sustaining national peace.





“Only when people are economically empowered will we see the end of these recurring clashes,” he stated.



©️ KUMWESU | July 31, 2025