Njobvu Leads Humanitarian Outreach in Chunga Compound



Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu has called for unity and compassion during Zambia’s economic hardships, after leading a humanitarian outreach in Chunga Compound under the banner of the KIM Community Friends Foundation.





Speaking during the donation, Njobvu emphasized that the initiative was not about politics but about humanity. “We need to spread love, especially during these hard economic times. This is not about politics, but it is about humanity,” he said.





The foundation, together with its partners, donated mealie-meal, cooking essentials, and other household items to women under the leadership of Pastor Barbara Matamba, who is spearheading a strategic mission in the community.





“We shared the little we could with the women, and we are grateful to our friends who freely gave us these items, which we also distributed freely to our friends in Chunga,” Njobvu explained.





He stressed that the goal of the foundation is to touch lives positively, regardless of political affiliation or social background. “As a foundation, we remain committed to helping one another in a way that impacts people positively,” he said.





Njobvu further described the KIM Community Friends Foundation as a passionate and dedicated group rooted in collaboration and compassion. “Founded on the principles of collaboration and compassion, we aim to empower individuals, strengthen connections, and create lasting positive change,” he noted.





Community members expressed gratitude for the gesture, saying the donations had brought relief to families struggling under the weight of high living costs. Pastor Matamba praised the foundation’s effort, saying it demonstrated true Christian values of love and giving.





Observers note that while Njobvu is a political figure, his involvement in humanitarian activities reflects a growing trend among leaders who are stepping beyond politics to address the immediate needs of vulnerable communities.





As the country continues to grapple with rising food prices and economic challenges, the DU leader’s message of compassion resonates strongly, placing emphasis on unity and shared responsibility in overcoming hardships.



©️ KUMWESU | August 25, 2025