Njobvu Pledges Jobs, Dignity, and Peaceful Transition After 2026 Elections



Democratic Union president Ackim Antony Njobvu has assured Zambians that his party will prioritize job creation, dignity, and prosperity if voted into office in the 2026 general elections.





Speaking during an address, Njobvu drew inspiration from scripture, emphasizing the values of love, sacrifice, and service to others.





“Do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased,” Njobvu quoted from Hebrews 13:16, further invoking Luke 6:30 and John 15:13 as reminders of selfless service.





He said the Democratic Union was committed to restoring hope among citizens and tackling unemployment.





“My commitment to you, the people of Zambia, is that after 2026, once you vote for me and the Democratic Union, I will ensure that more job opportunities are created for everyone. Together, we shall restore dignity, hope, and prosperity for all,” Njobvu said.





In a rare conciliatory tone, Njobvu also addressed President Hakainde Hichilema, assuring him of protection after leaving office.





“To my elder brother, President Hakainde Hichilema, I want to assure you that once you hand over power to the Democratic Union in 2026, you will be fully protected. You have nothing to fear, for we believe in peaceful transition, respect, and safeguarding the dignity of all leaders,” he said.





The Democratic Union leader stressed that his vision was anchored on unity and service to the people, insisting that a peaceful transition of power was vital for Zambia’s democracy.



©️ KUMWESU | August 26, 2025