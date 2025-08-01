Njobvu questions silence on ministers under investigations for alleged corrupt practices





By Francis Chipalo



The silence on cases involving government officials for alleged corrupt practices is a source of concern and speaks as to whether the UPND government is committed to the fight against corruption, Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Anthony Njobvu has said.



Four cabinet ministers were last year reportedly under investigations by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), but no updates have been given thus far.



And Njobvu has challenged investigative wings to inform the public about the findings of the investigations.





He says the silence on the matter brings about speculations, and a sign that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration isn’t serious in addressing the vice.





“As a party that promotes democratic values, we want to demand for an update on the investigations of four cabinet ministers that were reportedly being investigated for alleged corrupt practices so that the Zambian people can know,” Njobvu said.





The opposition leader said doing so would entail accountability and transparency in the corruption fight by the UPND government.



The outspoken politician said disclosing the findings would be the only way corruption can be fought in the country.





“We don’t need to be making empty statements, but we need action. If anything, those ministers should have been named and then suspended to allow for smooth investigations without perceived interference,” he said.





“But the fact that they are still serving, one wonders as to whether there is even an investigation going on,” said Njobvu.



He challenged investigative wings for an update.





Njobvu however said the lack of independence of law enforcement agencies such as the DEC, ACC and others was making it difficult to fight corruption in the country.





“As the DU, once in power next year, we will fight for the independence of law enforcement agencies so that they can be working freely when it comes to such matters. Corruption is the biggest challenge Zambia has been facing,” he added.





Njobvu has recently become a critic of President Hichilema and the UPND’s handling of national affairs.





He alleges that government was full of rhetoric and that the Zambian people should make the right decision via the ballot box when the country goes to the polls next year.