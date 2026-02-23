Njobvu slams Hichilema’s leadership, calls address to Parliament “lacking substance”



The President of the Democratic Union (DU), Ackim Antony Njobvu, has criticised President Hakainde Hichilema, accusing him of failing to deliver on key campaign promises and describing his leadership as ineffective.





Speaking during a Monday morning appearance on Crown TV’s Royal Breakfast Show, Njobvu alleged that President Hichilema “chanced” the presidency and has since struggled to translate campaign commitments into tangible results for citizens.





Njobvu further argued that claims portraying Hichilema as one of Africa’s best-performing leaders do not reflect the lived experiences of ordinary Zambians. He said many citizens continue to face economic hardships, questioning the basis upon which the President receives praise from both local and international voices.





According to the opposition leader, if government achievements were genuinely impactful, citizens would already be experiencing meaningful improvements in their daily lives. He alleged that individuals publicly commending the President are likely benefiting directly from the current administration.





Njobvu also linked what he described as leadership shortcomings to the historical roots of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), claiming the party’s original vision was shaped by its late founder, Anderson Kambela Mazhoka, rather than the current leadership.





He cautioned the ruling party against what he termed attempts to silence dissenting voices, warning that limiting political space and failing to accommodate opposing views could have negative consequences for democratic governance.





Meanwhile, Njobvu described President Hichilema’s recent address to Parliament as lacking substance, arguing that the speech focused more on self-praise than on practical solutions to challenges affecting the country, including economic pressures and social concerns.





The opposition leader maintained that national addresses should prioritise clear responses to issues affecting citizens, stating that Zambians expect measurable progress and policy direction rather than political messaging.





Government officials had not immediately responded to the remarks at the time of publication.