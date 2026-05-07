NJOBVU SLAMS OPPOSITION MPS DEFECTING TO UPND



… commends UPND members for remaining steady and focused while in opposition.



LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, MAY 09, 2026



DEMOCRATIC Union party president Ackim Anthony Njobvu has slammed opposition members of parliament who have defected to the ruling UPND.





Speaking during a ‘mid-week chat program on Christian Nation FM radio this evening, Mr. Njobvu said the opposition lawmakers should have emulated UPND members who stayed steady and focused while in opposition for 23 years.





Mr. Njobvu also praised information minister Cornelius Mweetwa for stating clearly that opposition members of parliament defecting to the ruling party may not get automatic adoption ahead of this year General elections.





” UPND is a steady and focused political party, they had less defections during their 23 years in opposition. I commend the UPND members for defending what they stood for while in opposition. We need patriotic citizens in order to develop the country,” Mr. Njobvu said.





” It is also good that Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa made it clear that those defecting to the ruling party may not be adopted to contest the August elections,” he said.





And Mr.Njobvu said Republican President Hakainde Hichilema must always know that Zambians love him but if they feel that he has not delivered, he will be voted out of power in the August General elections.





Meanwhile, Mr. Njobvu said the arrest of EFF leader Kasonde Mwenda over a statement he made regarding the presidential motorcade was not necessary.



He said Zambia has become a very serious nation where citizens can’t even pass jokes.



SE