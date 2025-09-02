Njobvu Vows to End Zambia’s Electricity Crisis if Elected President



Democratic Union leader and presidential hopeful Ackim Antony Njobvu has made a bold pledge: if Zambians entrust him with the nation’s top job, the era of load shedding will be consigned to history.





Njobvu noted that life under Zambia’s persistent power shortages families plunged into darkness, businesses closing early, hospitals depending on costly generators, and industries forced to scale back operations. He called the electricity deficit not merely an inconvenience, but “a barrier to development, job creation, and the dignity of every citizen.”





But while his words sparked hope among his audience, questions remain over whether his ambitious promises can withstand Zambia’s entrenched energy challenges.





Njobvu’s three-pronged plan focuses on, infrastructure Overhaul, Private Sector Partnerships and Universal Access.



“This is not a promise for tomorrow,” Njobvu declared. “It is a commitment we will begin to implement from day one.”





Zambia’s energy sector has long been plagued by inefficiencies, regulatory uncertainty, and corruption scandals raising concerns about whether Njobvu’s “clear, realistic, and transformative” plan will truly escape the same pitfalls.





Still, Njobvu insists that his leadership would mark a break from the past. “Together, we can make load shedding history,” he told supporters, pledging not only electricity but “renewed hope and prosperity.”



©️ KUMWESU | September 2, 2025