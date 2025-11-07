Title: Njobvu Warns Load-Shedding Could Turn Zambians Into “Drunkards” as Power Crisis Deepens





Democratic Union President Ackim Njobvu has sounded the alarm over Zambia’s worsening electricity crisis, warning that the prolonged power outages are pushing more citizens toward alcohol consumption as bars become makeshift “offices” for power access.





Zesco’s reduced power supply now averaging three hours of electricity per day has crippled both businesses and households. In Lusaka, residents report experiencing over 24 hours of continuous blackouts, with some areas enduring as long as 72 hours without power despite the utility’s stated three-hour daily supply schedule.





Speaking to journalists, Njobvu said the situation has driven many people to frequent bars, not necessarily for leisure but to access electricity to charge their phones and other devices.





“If you take a drive around the community, you will discover that people are drinking as early as 10 hours whilst charging their phones or laptops. Bars have now become offices for our people. We don’t blame them, but government, for failing to address the electricity challenges,” Njobvu stated.





He further cautioned that this new trend could fuel higher levels of alcohol dependency in the country, especially among unemployed youths and small business owners whose livelihoods depend on consistent power supply.





The opposition leader also linked the ongoing load-shedding to growing frustration among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), noting that many have been forced to shut down operations, resulting in financial losses and rising crime in some communities.





“The current state of affairs has left many households and businesses helpless. People are losing money every day because they cannot operate without electricity. It’s disheartening,” he added.





Njobvu reiterated his party’s position on the need for Zambia to pursue nuclear energy as a long-term solution to the country’s recurring power deficits.





“As clearly enshrined in our party constitution, the Democratic Union is emphasizing the need to build a nuclear power plant as an alternative source of energy. This solar investment the government has been pushing has not yielded tangible results. Zambia needs a sustainable source of energy,” he emphasized.





Meanwhile, Njobvu extended sympathy to ordinary Zambians bearing the brunt of the load-shedding crisis, describing the situation as “an everyday struggle” that has disrupted normal life across the country.





He concluded by urging citizens to register as voters and make an informed choice in the 2026 general elections, saying the country needs visionary leadership capable of delivering sustainable energy solutions.



©️ KUMWESU | November 7, 2025