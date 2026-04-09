‎NJOVU CHALLENGES HH LANDSLIDE CLAIMS, CITES RISING PUBLIC FRUSTRATION.

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‎Opposition Democratic Union leader Ackim Njovu has challenged projections of a landslide victory for President Hakainde Hichilema, arguing that rising public dissatisfaction could significantly reshape the country’s political landscape ahead of the next general election.



‎In an interview with PTV2 news, Mr. Njovu says sentiments gathered from communities during the interactions he has been having with community members point to increasing frustration among citizens, particularly over economic hardships and governance concerns.



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‎The Opposition Leader says President Hichilema’s recent acknowledgement of challenges in the energy sector amounts to an admission of broader governance failures, including shortcomings in driving economic recovery and growth.



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‎Mr. Njovu has dismissed claims that Zambia lacks a viable opposition, describing the narrative as misleading.

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‎He has argued that the continued arrests of opposition figures are evidence that the ruling party is aware of the opposition’s strength and influence.



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‎Mr. Njovu has maintained that opposition parties still have sufficient time to mobilise ahead of the elections, adding that while the ruling UPND may have made efforts, its performance has fallen short of public expectations.



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‎Mr. Njovu has further claimed that there is growing public frustration, suggesting that many Zambians are ready for change, although he acknowledges that voters have yet to fully coalesce around a specific alternative.



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‎He has since urged citizens to consider the Democratic Union’s manifesto, encouraging voters to move away from what he described as recycled leaders and instead support new leadership.



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‎Mr. Njovu has also expressed concern over what he termed a tendency among some voters to prioritise material incentives, stating that while his party may lack resources to distribute, it offers credible solutions and genuine commitment to national development.

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‎By Favourite Chisi

Ptv2