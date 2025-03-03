NKAFWANAYO: THE LEGENDARY ZAMBIAN GOALKEEPER WHO WAS BURIED IN A STADIUM



By Puncherello Chama



Many among the faithful of Zambian football have sung praises of the great custodians of the net—Kennedy Mweene, Efford Chabala, James Phiri—men of courage and renown.





Yet, there is one whose name stands above them all, whispered as legend, veiled in mystery.



His name was Nkafwanayo.



Nkafwanayo emerged in the late 1960s and early 1970s, a beacon of hope for a fledgling footballing nation.





It was in one match that he carved his name into the annals of legend.



Zambia stood against the mighty warriors of then-Congo Kinshasa (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), a formidable foe whose prowess struck fear into the hearts of many. The memory of their devastating 10-1 victory over Zambia in an international friendly loomed large, a wound upon the nation’s pride.





Yet, in the face of despair, Nkafwanayo stood firm.



On that day, the match in Congo saw Zambian hearts beat in unison while they listened to the radio commentary. With each passing moment, Nkafwanayo defied fate, casting away the strong shots of the Congolese.





The match stood goalless and Nkafwanayo’s influence in the game was huge.



Then came the dreaded penalty shootout.



But then, a shadow fell upon Nkafwanayo, He ran away from the first three shots from the Congolese shocking his team mates





When they asked him what was wrong, he spoke with fear:



“ Im seeing trains coming towards me every time the Congolese players shoot the ball.”



They pleaded for him to save the fourth goal but he ran away again.



Zambia was only saved by the fact that they had also scored all their four penalties.





Zambia converted its fifth penalty.



Now, all that remained was for Nkafwanayo to make a save. But he would not stand in goal.



Zambians now started panicking as they thought they would forfeit the game.





Then the most unlikely person intervened. It was the late President Kenneth Kaunda himself who called the stadium and asked Zambian team member to deliver a message to Nkafwanayo:



“Stand strong, Nkafwanayo. You do not stand alone. You bear the hopes of your people. Defend the goal, and let Zambia triumph.”





And so, with great reluctance, Nkafwanayo entered the goal. As the Congolese player approached, Zambians stood still.



Then, with a cry that is still remembered, Nkafwanayo shouted his own name: *“Nkafwanayo!”*—and he saved the ball and thats how Zambian players celebrated while in Zambia people danced and sang everywhere.





As his teammates rushed to embrace their hero, they found him motionless, arms still wrapped around the ball. Nkafwanayo had fallen, giving his final strength to his nation’s victory.



The Congolese were so touched that they honored Nkafwanayo by burying him at the center of the stadium.





IS THE NKAFYANAYO STORY TRUE?



For those who grew up in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, Nkafwanayo was more than a tale; he was an immortal figure, a symbol of resilience and courage. Yet, as time unraveled the mysteries of the past, the truth emerged.



Nkafwanayo never existed.



No records bore his name. No club claimed him as their own.





The earliest penalties in African football were introduced only in 1975, after his supposed heroics. And yet, the legend remained.





WHERE DID THE NKAFWANAYO MYTH COME FROM



Perhaps Nkafwanayo’s story was born from Zambia’s humiliating 10-1 loss to Congo, a myth woven to soften the sting of defeat.



Its quite possible players spoke of seeing visions during that match, giving birth to a tale greater than any single man.



Regardless of its origins, the legend of Nkafwanayo did what truth alone could not—it inspired.





It stirred the hearts of goalkeepers for generations, urging them to defy the odds, to stand tall in the face of overwhelming might.



Though the story may fade, the spirit of Nkafwanayo endures.





Maybe it would be a good idea to make a movie out of the incredible myth.



*“Nkafwanayo.”*



As Narrated on Phoenix FM’s FULLTIME SHOW ( Every Monday 9:00 -10:00)