Nkana MP Binwell Mpundu Suspended from Parliament for 14 Days Over Unparliamentary Language
Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has been suspended from Parliament for 14 days for using unparliamentary language during proceedings.
The Speaker cited the phrase “Yateke panshi teyambi lolu,” among other remarks, as the basis for the suspension.
Binwell Mpundu and Mutotwe Kafwaya are the dullest members of parliament ever
At this level of interactions, one must control their emotions by skillfully channeling thoughts strategically and effectively in order to influence meaningful change.
The name of the game is to remain in the house to cause maximum mind change. The lack of restraint is unfortunate and an indication of poor leadership qualities which can cause deep problems.
Maturity demands that you remain in control of emotions so that you fulfill the mission. Growth and character is needed.
Imagine if major voting was required. All that is needed is the skillfully annoy such candidates and then they are legally out of the space and will miss on the decision making.
Please stop disqualifying yourself due to temper issues. It benefits no one.