NKANA SUPPORTERS AT IT AGAIN, FAZ GETS TOUGH ON HOOLIGANISM

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has taken note of the growing trend of hooliganism and violence at stadia during league matches.

Incidences at Nkoloma Stadium in the Week 20 MTN Super League match on Saturday involving Nkana Football Club and Red Arrows fans and another incident at Sunset Stadium where a match official was a subject of harassment in the aftermath of the match between Zanaco and Green Buffaloes that ended 1-1 make for sad reading.

FAZ will thoroughly review these incidences and others that have come to the Association’s attention and decisively act.

“The ugly incidences that are fast becoming a norm in our game have reached alarming levels and will have to be curbed immediately. We have issued enough warnings about hooliganism and will now have to act on these ugly incidences,” says FAZ General Secretary Kashala.

“With our game widely followed on the continent and beyond, we have to be mindful of the image that we project to the rest of the world about our game.”

Kashala says every football minded person knows that the game has three possible results that must be accepted.

“We would like to urge security personnel at stadia to be strict in enforcing law and order at stadia. Some of the acts happening at stadia border on criminality and will be dealt as such,” he says.

“Stadia security ought to be reminded that the sale of beer is prohibited at stadia particularly bottled beer that has been a hazard to some fans.”

He adds: “FAZ will not hesitate to ban individuals that are identified as perpetrators of hooliganism especially that various modes exist now to capture all activities at football matches.

